Asus gives its new Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs a sexy watercooled PCB slip

It's a given, the new RTX 3080 s, along with the rest of Nvidia's 30-series GPUs are going to be running hot when they're pushed to their absolute limits. In an effort to combat this sweltering silicon Asus has announced a slew of watercooled cards will be joining the pool-party.

Asus has been working with EKWB to produce water-cooled GeForce RTX cards sporting swanky, pre-installed EK-Quantum Vector water blocks.

The new compact, single-slot RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 GPUs will need to be utilised as part of an existing full water cooling loop, and will be rocking EKWB coolers with a split-flow engine, underpinned by a nickel-plated copper cooling block.

All this topped with a classy transparent acrylic cover, the minimal design of which allows your choice of coolant and RGB lighting to speak for itself. It will also showcase the beauty of the underlying tech, as opposed to overpowering it with flashy casing, like that of Gigabytes new Aorus Xtreme Waterforce .

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Asus)

The exposed PCB look gives it an air of "Yes, my components are out, and I'm proud."

The new cards will be hitting stores in late November, but no price has been speculated as yet. Still, don't get your hopes up for nabbing one until next year, these second generation RTX cards are like gold-dust at the moment.