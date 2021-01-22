Asus appears to have strapped a tiny TV to an ROG liquid cooler

Not content with merely an OLED display mounted on its ROG Ryujin all-in-one liquid cooler, Asus is bringing a 3.5-inch LCD to the second-generation unit, the Ryujin II. I've had mobile phones with less and I'm not that old, promise.

The new liquid cooler bears some semblance to the existing unit, most of all its absolutely massive pump block footprint. Thing's huge. While the existing design designates less than half of that real estate to a diminutive OLED screen, which could display system stats or custom images and animations, the Ryujin II offers nearly all of it to that colossal panel.

The advert, spotted by hawk-eyed Twitter user @momomo_us, offers a few uses for that 3.5-inch screen, such as system stats or custom graphics.

If you really want to complete the look, there are also a handful of motherboards, graphics cards, and even cases with built-in screens. There's truly no end to a PC gamer's thirst for the outrageous.

We don't have much more to go on with the Ryujin II 240, beyond that it's 'coming soon'.

We can take a look at the original Asus ROG Ryujin specs and go from there, however. That cooler was available in both 240mm and 360mm sizing and I suspect we'll see a repeat for the second-gen unit. Similarly, they appear to share the same fan configuration, which is great news considering the Ryujin comes with Noctua's impressive iPPC-2000 PWM 120mm fans.