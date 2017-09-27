Assassin's Creed series gets big discounts till Friday

Assassin's Creed: Origins lands one month from today, bringing with it puzzle-filled pyramids, Witcher-like investigation, and Caesar and Cleopatra. Expect new words on that from our Tom over the next few days. If you're yet to sample what's come thus far, though, the Assassin's Creed series is on sale now through Friday on Steam.

Despite their age, that means netting both Assassin's Creed and Assassin's Creed 2 for just £2.71/$3.39 with a 66 percent discount, and Assassin's Creed Revelations for £4.07/$6.79. 2014's Liberation and the standalone Freedom Cry are going for £5.43/$6.79 and £4.07/$5.09 respectively, while the Climax Studio-led China Chronicles spin-off is just £2.71/$3.39.

Black Flag, Rogue, Unity and Syndicate are also subject to two thirds price drops, selling for £5.43/$6.79, £5.43/$6.79, £8.49/$10.19, and £13.99/$15.99 in turn. And, if you're feeling extra flush, the Assassin's Creed Bundle gathers those four games and costs £30.01/$35.78.

On Black Flag, here's a snippet from Tom's 2013 review:

Whatever Assassin's Creed was trying to be in 2007, it's now buried under generations of feature creep, but that's no bad thing. Black Flag is best regarded as a collage of the games and technologies Ubisoft have cultivated over the past decade. There are strong notes of Prince of Persia in the platforming challenges of the archipelago's Aztec ruins. You can put on hunters' rags and travel the world in search of rare prey. The sailing is a great element unto itself. Some of these aspects have been bettered in other games, but by brute force, Black Flag's varied components merge beautifully to create rich and constantly interesting world.

Head this way for Steam's Assassin's Creed sale.