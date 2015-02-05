Assassin's Creed: Rogue system requirements and release date revealed

Assassins are dangerous dudes. If you're going to hunt them, you need the right equipment. A sword. A gun. A hidden blade strapped to the inside of your wrist. And a PC. Specifically, this PC.

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8/8.1 (64 bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8/8.1 (64 bit versions only) CPU: Intel Core2Quad Q6600 @ 2.4GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz

Intel Core2Quad Q6600 @ 2.4GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz RAM: 2GB

2GB Video card: nVidia GeForce GTS450 or AMD Radeon HD5670 (1024MB VRAM) or Intel HD4600

nVidia GeForce GTS450 or AMD Radeon HD5670 (1024MB VRAM) or Intel HD4600 DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

DirectX June 2010 Redistributable Hard disk: 11.4 GB

11.4 GB Sound card: DirectX-compatible sound card with latest driver

DirectX-compatible sound card with latest driver Supported peripherals: Xbox 360 controller, Tobii EyeX Controller, SteelSeries Sentry

Xbox 360 controller, Tobii EyeX Controller, SteelSeries Sentry Supported video cards at launch: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 or better, GeForce 500, 600, 700, 900 series, AMD Radeon HD 5670 or better, Radeon HD 6000, 7000, R7, R9 series

Intel HD4600, HD5200 (Note: Laptop versions of these cards may work but are NOT officially supported.)

As noted, that's the minimum system requirement. We don't have a recommended spec as of yet, so I'll make a recommendation myself: Don't try and play it with minimum-spec hardware. Sure, it might run, but it probably won't run very well. Save yourself the hassle and the heartache, and save your money for some upgrades.

And as promised, the launch date: Assuming no unfortunate delays (and I will leave it up to you to decide if that assumption is safe), Assassin's Creed: Rogue will be out on March 10.