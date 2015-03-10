Assassin's Creed: Rogue is out now with day-one patch

As promised, and pleasantly on schedule, Assassin's Creed: Rogue is now out for the PC—and so too is the day-one patch.

Assassin's Creed: Rogue tells the tale of Shay Patric Cormac, a young initiate of the Assassin Brotherhood who grows disillusioned with his new gang when he realizes that they're not quite the stand-up guys he thought they were. It all comes to a head in a spot of unpleasantness that leads Cormac to switch sides, and much of the game is actually played as a Templar, the sworn enemies of the Assassins. I suppose that's technically a spoiler, but given that the twist has been the focal point of the game's entire marketing campaign (like the launch trailer that came out last month), I feel safe tossing it out.

And with the launch of the game comes the release of the launch day patch, which as Gameranx notes is a lighter list of fixes than might be expected. The 1.1.0 patch includes:

Minor Fix – UI

Minor Fix – Graphics

Minor Fix – Uplay Actions/Rewards

Minor Fix – various Resolution issues

From where I sit, that means one of two things: Either Assassin's Creed: Rogue went out the door in unexpectedly good shape, or this is going to be a very ugly week for Ubisoft. Since Rogue is on an older engine than Unity, let's hope it's the former.