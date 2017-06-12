Assassin's Creed: Origins trailer teases 'Mysteries of Egypt'

Ubisoft rolled out another Assassin's Creed: Origins trailer at its E3 press event today, this one showcasing animals, action, and the "Mysteries of Egypt" in glorious 4K.

With ten years of Assassin's Creed behind it, Ubisoft "wanted to go back—very far back—to show how it all began," game director Ashraf Ismail said. Egypt "challenged us to fundamentally reinvent what it means to be Assassin's Creed," he added.

The trailer is pure teaser, but if you'd like to scope out some proper gameplay we can help with that too: A trio of new videos including a mission gameplay walkthrough were released yesterday at Microsoft's E3 presser.

Assassin's Creed: Origins is set for release on October 27.