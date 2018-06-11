Assassin's Creed Odyssey releases in October, is set in Ancient Greece and has dialogue choices

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has finally been revealed by Ubisoft at E3. As rumoured for a few weeks, it was confirmed that the game's set in Ancient Greece. Thrown off the cliff by his father at the start of the game, we see huge-scale battles, naval combat, a variety of settings like deserts, countrysides, snowy mountains and more. Plus, there's a fight with a bear. It's Assassin's Creed alright. It's set during the Peloponnesian War.

It's released on 5 October this year. Here's a gameplay walkthrough:

Here's how the game is summarised: "Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero. Forge your destiny in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds in an ever-changing world shaped by your choices."