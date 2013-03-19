Assassin's Creed III: The Tyranny of King Washington episode 2 is out... now

Ubisoft won't stop until there's a new Assassin's Creed game, DLC or trailer every minute, as evidenced by last week's simultaneous reveal of AC5, 6, and 7. While we wait for Assassin's Creed 12 sometime tomorrow, today we can play The Betrayal, the second part of The Tyranny of King Washington - the episodic alternate-history saga that imagines what would happen if George Washington went a bit power-mad. This is the episode where Connor 'I wish I was playing AC4 instead' Kenway gains the power to transform into an eagle , because space wizards.

The episode, which can be handily abbreviated as ACIII:TTOKWEP2TB, will set you back £7.99, and will presumably be available on Steam in a few short hours. Here's a trailer: