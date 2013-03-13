Assassin's Creed 3 Tyranny of King Washington DLC trailer shows magical eagle powers

The upcoming second chapter of the Tyranny of King Washington DLC for Assassin's Creed 3 , named Betrayal, continues Ratonhnhaké:ton's one-man assault against Washington's forces. It's about as far a departure from the series' adherence to history as you can get—oh, wait, we can also turn into a sparkly eagle. Now it's the farthest we can get.

The trailer shows how useful shapeshifting becomes for a speedy escape or a sudden takedown. Because, hey, if we're already taking liberties with American history, why not similarly chuck the laws of physics right out the window? I just hope I can dethrone the nefarious King by torpedoing right into his face as a bird of prey—"death by shiny animal" has a nice ring to it as a tombstone epithet.

The Tyranny of King Washington's Betrayal chapter flies in March 19.