Assassin's Creed III PC release date pushed to November

By

Grab something solid, you'll need to brace yourself for this one: Ubisoft announced today that the PC version of Assassin's Creed III will be released on November 20th in North America and November 23rd in the UK, a few weeks after its console counterparts.

Despite Ubisoft saying that this wasn't going to happen , we knew this was definitely going to happen. It's just a little longer than the gap Revelations was subject to -- to be fair, at least both are much shorter than the several months it took all other Assassin's Creeds to climb into our towers.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
