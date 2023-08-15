Armored Core 6 system requirements are pretty much the same as the Elden Ring system requirements

If you're wondering whether your PC will be up to the task of handling Armored Core 6 when it goes live on Steam next week, the easiest way to tell is to look at how it handled Elden Ring, because the basic system requirements are very similar.

If you didn't play Elden Ring, or you just have a thing for numbers and brand names, the full system requirements are now out and, I'm happy to say, not too demanding. Even with ray tracing enabled, the recommended hardware isn't super high-end, although that may be at least in part because, as the little asterisk indicates, "ray tracing is only available in the garage area of the game," where players customize their fighting machines.

If you're happy to pass on all of that, you can dial the minimum hardware spec even lower, to just a Core i7-4790K, 12GB RAM, and a GTX 1650. That's probably not going to deliver the optimal Armored Core 6 experience, but it does mean that a mid-range gaming PC should be able to handle it with aplomb.

What's also interesting, as Kotaku noticed, is that the minimum requirement for Armored Core 6 lines up very cleanly with that of Elden Ring, and in fact the minimum GPU for AC6 actually clocks in a little lower on the power scale: It requires a GeForce GTX 1650, as compared to Elden Ring's GTX 1060. But Elden Ring could get by with a 3GB graphics card, while Armored Core 6 requires 4GB.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

That seems a little bit of a weird distinction to me, but the bottom line is that as long as you've got a reasonably okay gaming rig, you should be ready to go.

Armored Core 6 promises a fairly standard array of PC-specific graphics options, including borderless windowed mode, togglable V-Sync, and various quality settings—"a decent but unsurprising selection of dials to tweak," as senior editor Wes Fenlon described it last week. It will, however, be the first FromSoft game capable of running at 120fps on PC, which is not only an interesting bit of trivia, but also also means that combat action should flow nice and smoothly, if your PC is up to it.

Armored Core 6 arrives on August 24—check out the full system requirements below.

Minimum (Ray tracing off):

CPU : Intel Core i7-4790K / Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzel 7 1800X / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i7-4790K / Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzel 7 1800X / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM : 12GB

: 12GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1450 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1450 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB Storage : 60GB

: 60GB OS: Windows 10

Recommended (Ray tracing off):

CPU : Intel Core i7-7700 / Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i7-7700 / Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM : 12GB

: 12GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB, or Intel Arc A750 8GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB, or Intel Arc A750 8GB Storage : 60GB

: 60GB OS: Windows 10/11

Minimum (Ray tracing on):

CPU : Intel Core i7-4790K / Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzel 7 1800X / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i7-4790K / Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzel 7 1800X / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM : 12GB

: 12GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB Storage : 60GB

: 60GB OS: Windows 10

Recommended (Ray tracing on):