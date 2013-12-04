Arma 3's second campaign episode due next month, more content coming next week

Arma 3 is a bit good, as opined in greater detail in our review . But it's also a bit lacking in campaign content, for the time being at least. Thankfully, things will change for the better when the second of the game's three campaign episodes releases next month - on January 21st to be exact. Following on from the first part, 'Survive', Adapt will feature "more open and unorthodox scenarios" and a "much stronger enemy", which must be a nice thing to hear if you've dedicated your life to enemyhood. If you can't wait till January and you want to play with Adapt's new toys now , however, Bohemia have you covered: on December 11th, its new weapons and vehicles will automagically be downloaded to your game folder via Steam. More details below.

That content includes new vehicles for the Altis Armed Forces: the Wy-55 Hellcat helicopter, the FV-720 Mora and the MBT-52 tank. You'll also get infra-red grenades, black versions of the MX rifles, and an LRPS sniper scope. I hope you understood some or all of that sentence, because militaryspeak is all Greek to me.

Together, the three campaign episodes - 'Survive', 'Adapt' and 'Win' - form The East Wind, Arma 3's free (if you own the game) episodic campaign. The third part hasn't yet been given a date.