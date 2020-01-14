Popular

Arma 3 is free to try on Steam for the next four days

It's also very cheap to buy, if you like it.

Arma 3 is one of the best FPS games on PC, especially if you find most other shooters a bit fanciful. There are definitely no jetpacks or double jumping here: just tactical, team-based, boots on the ground military combat. If you're yet to try it, it's currently free on Steam for the next four days until January 19.

If you end up a convert, the game is currently very cheap as well: the base game is 70 percent off, while DLC packs are up to 66 percent off. There's a little scene setting trailer embedded below.

While the game has grown a lot since its 2013 release, Evan expressed admiration in his review. "Even its modular inventory system has produced little rituals for me in co-op, where I have everyone vocally recite the gear they're carrying to make sure we've got enough versatility," he wrote. "Sometimes, like some sort of weird mom commander, I inspect their backpacks to see that they're storing enough C4 and medkits. In these moments, you realize that the majority of Arma's realism doesn't exist for the sake of realism."

