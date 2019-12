The more I see of it, the more Arma 3's Limnos island looks like the best-possible backyard to stage big-scale military co-op: a checkerboard of scrubland, eucalyptus forests, towering reeds, sunny coasts and ripe, bombable facilities to guard and attack. Today, Bohemia Interactive has passed along a few new images. Arma 3 is due Summer 2012.

Spy more recent Arma 3 screenshots here .