Arma 3 screenshots show heavy vehicles and spectacular views

Arma 3

Thirteen new Arma 3 images have show an entire alphabet worth of war machines, from Artillery to Zubmarines. There are some bloody good views as well, including a shot positioned so high that you can see the very curvature of the Earth. There's also a shot of a man in jeans and sunglasses chatting with some insurgent soldiers. We've no idea what they're saying, of course, but it's probably something like MAN IN JEANS: "Enemy. Man. Front. Three metres?" MAN WITH GUN: "Enemy. Man. Front. Three metres!" Click on each screenshot to see it full size.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
