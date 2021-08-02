How to get the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin and watch the concert

With the official announcement that Ariana Grande is holding a concert in Fortnite, fans are going absolutely bananas wondering when they can spend their valuable V-bucks on the Ariana Fortnite skin.

But how much will the Ariana Granda Fortnite skin cost? We've scoured all of Fortnite's official announcements plus those valiant data miners digging into the details so we can give you the full rundown.

Read on for our full guide to the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin, and how to watch the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Ariana Fortnite skin: How to get it

The Ariana Grande Fortnite skin (and all other cosmetics) will hit the Fortnite item shop on August 4 when the page resets for the day, according to HYPEX.

How much will it cost? Sadly, there's no known price just yet, whether it's through official announcements or leaks. We'll be keeping an eye out for that information, but given past Fortnite events with big tie-in skins, we'd estimate that Epic will offer a few options. Just buying the Ariana Fortnite skin will probably cost somewhere between 1,200 to 2,000 V-bucks, while a bundle including all of her various cosmetics will probably cost 2,000 to 2,800 V-bucks.

Ariana Fortnite skin: What does it look like?

We know there will be at least two versions of Ariana Grande's Fortnite skin. Below, we've got a version that decks Ari out in brilliant white crystal sequins. At least I think that's sequins. Look, I don't know fashion. I work in a hoodie.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second version of Ariana's Fortnite skin is a little less shown off, but thanks to HYPEX, we've got a recording of Ari's kiss emote while she's wearing the second outfit. It's much more extravagant, with a giant crystal collar and skirt, all of which pulsates with some sort of energy. I love it.

Ariana Grande's Emote (via @Guille_GAG)pic.twitter.com/BtTSoEFJcZAugust 1, 2021 See more

Perhaps most importantly, we've got one of the most incredible back bling items I've ever seen. Ariana Grande's real-life pet pig, named "Piggy Smallz," who bounces to the beat of an unseen bop.

Epic is kicking off a short series of challenges that lets you earn three other cosmetic items. These include a the "Riftser-piece spray," the Cloudy Kitty emoticon, and a new loading screen dubbed "Cosmic Cuddles."

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Anyone who attends Ariana's concert will receive a new glider made out of the skin of a dead Cuddle Commander. Hannibal Lecter would be proud.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Good news for Fortnite Crew subscribers. If you're a member of the monthly bonus subscription, you'll receive a different version of the glider, another spray, and another loading screen. The only catch is you need to log in sometime between August 5 at 10 AM ET to August 9 at 10AM ET.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to watch the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert

The Ariana Grande Fortnite concert is being held at several different dates and times so more folks can get in on the party. Here's the full schedule below.

Show 1, the Americas:

Friday, August 6 @ 6 pm ET (11 pm BST, 8 am AEST on August 7)



Show 2, Global:

August 7 @ 2 pm ET (7 pm BST, 4 am AEST on August 8)



Show 3, Asia and Oceania:

August 8 @ 12 am ET (5 am BST, 2 pm AEST)



Show 4, EU + Middle East:

August 8 @ 10 am ET (3 pm BST, 12 am AEST on August 9)



Show 5, the Americas:

August 8 @ 6 pm ET (11 pm BST, 8 am AEST on August 9)

Epic recommends that you boot Fortnite up 60 minutes before the show. The playlist update, which lets you select the special event, will open 30 minutes before showtime.

You'll also want to make sure your copy of Fortnite is properly updated to v17.30.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite page for more challenge walkthroughs and news on the coolest skins.