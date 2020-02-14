Are you going to buy a PS5 or new Xbox?

New consoles will be here come the holidays, and with them we expect the usual flagship exclusives from Microsoft and Sony. But 'exclusive' is an increasingly hazy word these days: Xbox and Windows 10 increasingly share the same library, and even some former PlayStation exclusives have made their way to PC, as we wrote about last month.

As a PC gamer, is there a good reason to buy one of these consoles? For couch gaming, it takes a bit of work to either build a living room PC or pipe games through Steam In-Home Streaming, so convenience is a factor. But for the price of a console, you might also consider putting together a VR setup—the upcoming release of Half-Life: Alyx makes that an especially tempting prospect.

What else is there to consider before spending your money on the latest tech? We want to hear your take on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and the state of PC gaming in 2020—and you could win a chunk of Amazon credit for letting us know.

Do you plan to buy a next-gen console? Let us know in this quick survey, and you'll be entered for a chance to win a $300/£250 Amazon voucher.

The survey is only available until March 4, 2020 (terms and conditions apply*, UK and US readers only), so there's not long to take part. If you want a chance to win that Amazon cash, the survey just takes about five minutes to fill out.

