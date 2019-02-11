Apex Legends surpasses 25 million players in a week

Apex Legends hit 2.5 million players and nearly 600,000 concurrent in its first day of operation, and broke ten million players and one million concurrents just a couple of days later. Today marks one week since it went live with no external beta testing or pre-release hype, and there's no sign of slowing growth: Respawn boss Vince Zampella said that it has now rung up more than 25 million players, and "well over two million concurrent players" at peak.

Been waiting all day to tell you this madness... @PlayApex hit 25 million players this morning. Read more about it at the link below. Remember we have Season One starting in March and more surprises coming. https://t.co/gwj1sZSQnYFebruary 11, 2019

"Since we launched Apex Legends last week on Monday we’ve seen the creation of an Apex Legends community that is excited, thriving, and full of great feedback and ideas," Zampella wrote in an update. "Our goal is to build this game with you, our community, so keep giving us your feedback because we really are listening."

He also touched on near-term happenings in Apex Legends, including the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge, with 48 streamers competing against one another for a $200,000 prize pool across two events on February 12 and 19, and the start of the game's first season, which will introduce new characters, weapons, loot, and the Battle Pass. Valentine's Day-themed loot will also be available for a limited time beginning later this week—my guess would be February 14, which according to Wikipedia is the actual "Valentine's Day."

It's not yet confirmed, but Apex Legends could also be getting Solo and Duos modes, and ranked play, at some point in the probably-relatively-near future.