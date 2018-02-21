This 35-inch curved display has 120Hz and G-Sync

AOC is using the Intel Extreme Master esports event in Katowice as a launchpad for its new Agon AG3562UCG6 Black Edition, a 35-inch ultrawide monitor with an MVA panel and 1800R curvature.

Attendees at the event will be the first to see the new display in action. Built for fast action gaming, AOC's new monitor has a 3440x1440 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports G-Sync to keep the visuals smooth and stutter free, assuming it's hooked up to a PC with a GeForce graphics card inside.

There is already a product page on AOC's website for the new monitor. According to the listing, the AG3562UCG6 Black Edition can hit up to 300 nits brightness and has a 2,500:1 contrast ratio (typical). It doesn't appear to support HDR, nor should it at that brightness level—VESA's recently introduced certifications start at 400 nits for DisplayHDR 400 and goes up from there. It also has a 4ms response time.

AOC is claiming 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, which translates to accurate color reproduction.

For those who need it, there is a pair of 2W speakers built inside. For connectivity, the monitor offers HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs.

There is no mention of how much this monitor will cost or when it will be available.