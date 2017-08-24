Antec comes out of the woodwork with sub-$100 mid-tower case

Anyone who has been around the block a time or two should be familiar with Antec, a recognizable name that has been around for more than three decades. While Antec has been fairly quiet as of late, it does have a new mid-tower chassis available, one that sports a tempered glass side panel and costs less than a Benjamin.

The new P8 is part of Antec's Performance One series. It measures 443mm (H) x 210mm (W) x 470mm (D) and weighs 16.5 pounds without any hardware shoved inside.

There are plenty of cooling options here. Antec includes three 120mm fans, two up front and one in the rear. If that is not enough, you can add three more up top and one more in the front. You can also use 140mm fans—there is room for two in the front and two up top.

Builders have the option of liquid cooling in this case, too. The front of the case can accommodate up to a 360mm radiator, and there rear can hold a 120mm radiator. There is room for a 120mm or 240mm radiator at the top of the case too, though Antec warns that space can limited by the motherboard dimensions and RAM.

There are two 3.5-inch drive bays that are both compatible with 2.5-inch SSDs. Likewise, builders will find four dedicated 2.5-inch SSD mounts.

Antec promises easy maintenance with dust filters located at the top, front, and underneath the PSU, which sits in its own chamber at the bottom. There is also "ample space" to hide cables behind the motherboard tray, and plenty of cable routing holes to play with.

The P3 is listed for $85 on Antec's website, but shows it as being "not available." Newegg has it for $90, plus $6 shipping.