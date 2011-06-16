At 2.30 today we unveiled our new Terraria server . By 3.30 it had been attacked by invaded by a horde of infinite Goblins. By 3.45 it had crashed. Well we did tell you the netcode was buggy, still that doesn't stop it from being hilarious fun. We're looking forward to playing with you guys soon. Where by playing I mean dying in a million inexplicable explosions.

More news, and less goblins, beneath the cut.

Lots of news today folks, so brace yourselves:



You will not need Origin to activate The Old Republic; so says their community manager.



Eurogamer think they've spotted Bobby Kotick in the trailer for Brad Pitt's new movie Moneyball , the resemblance is certainly uncanny.



Epic are hosting an event in London on the 13th and 14th of July for people developing for Unreal Engine 3.



Magic Carpet is on GoG !



Family Guy Online is apparently a thing now.



Living in Oblivion is back ! If you don't remember or weren't born yet when it began, start her e.



Decade old RPG Neverwinter Nights becomes the latest victim of hacking



A challenger appears! Lulzec have themselves been attacked by a cyber vigilante who calls himself 'The Jester'. The world is turning into a William Gibson novel.



ThinkGeek are selling pixelated Minecraft pickaxes. There is nothing about that that isn't brilliant.



Savy fellow LewisP has spotted Direct2Drive are advertising five EA and Bethesda games as 'not available on Steam'.



Far Cry 3 will go ' up to 11 ' on PC.



Crysis 2 has a map and weapon pack out.



Batman: Arkham City will be using Games for Windows Live.

Valve has launched a music video competition for Portal 2! They want you to make a video for 'Exile Vilify' by The National, which was featured in the game.



We're off to cause chaos in Terraria, but first tell us this. Which is the best, Infinite Goblins or Unlimited Dragons?