Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

Guild Wars 2 - centaur vs mage

We've been itching to tell you all about our time with the first ten hours of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Now we can. Check out our spoiler free preview , Tom's diary and our Deus Ex: Human Revolution podcast , in which Tim, Tom, Graham ad Rich get together to chat about the first ten hours.

But what else has been happening in the world of PC gaming? As always, here's everything you need to know in one handy list.

We've played Deus Ex: Human Revolution so much that our minds are full of a black and gold vision of the future in which we're all augmented super-games journalists, downloading the latest PC games directly into our octo-core brains. If we lived in that glorious cyber-future, which of Deus Ex: Human Revolution's augmentations would you have?

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments