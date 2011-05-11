We've been itching to tell you all about our time with the first ten hours of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Now we can. Check out our spoiler free preview , Tom's diary and our Deus Ex: Human Revolution podcast , in which Tim, Tom, Graham ad Rich get together to chat about the first ten hours.

A Duke Nukem Forever demo could be just around the corner.

Fable 3 is getting a demo , too.

Here's an illuminating presentation by Valve writer Erik Wolpaw on Portal 2 .

ArenaNet discuss why they think MMOs are in a rut .

A trailer and the first screens of the Fallout: New Vegas Honest Hearts have emerged .

A Pro Evolution Soccer 2012 announcement is imminent.

CD Projekt are considering Witcher 2 expansions .

We've played Deus Ex: Human Revolution so much that our minds are full of a black and gold vision of the future in which we're all augmented super-games journalists, downloading the latest PC games directly into our octo-core brains. If we lived in that glorious cyber-future, which of Deus Ex: Human Revolution's augmentations would you have?