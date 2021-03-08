Among Us releases a slightly sus quick chat update

Among Us has added a new quickchat option, available to all players but targeted especially at its younger audience: players now have to enter their age, and those registered as under 13 will only be able to use this from now on. Innersloth describes the standard chat wheel format as "an easier, faster and safer option to play if you're using text chat" though players can still toggle free chat on and off in settings.

The wheel has various segements relating to Among Us gameplay, so your accusations, ship locations, crew identifiers, and so on. It also for some reason includes the option to spam 'yeet.'

hey Crewmates, small feature✨we've just added Quickchat (v 2021.2.21) - this is an easier, faster and safer option to play if you're using text chat! more info in game.i know u're waiting for the big update news too. the ball is rolling, promise i'll get u more info soon! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/16ZDIwmWGtMarch 5, 2021

Following this update's release, the game briefly fell over: it started serving up blank screens, the lobby system stopped working, and games were de-syncing all over the shop. It also seemed to limit everyone under 18, rather than 13, to the quick chat wheel. Innersloth has subsequently released some hotfixes that seem to have addressed this sabotage, and reckons everything should be working fine as long as all players in a lobby are on the latest version of the game (Version 2021.3.5). Some minor visual bugs apparently remain, though I just had a quick run around and haven't seen any of them.

thank you for being patient with our fixes and the support 🙏with the code and various platforms we need to port it to, this has definitely been a hectic few hours, but we are on it!!! i'm sorry for all the trouble :( pic.twitter.com/yu3NhAXqzDMarch 5, 2021

Finally, Innersloth recently tweeted out a look at the game's prototype: not anything you won't have seen before, perhaps, but it's cool to see how fully-formed its distinctive art style was from the start.

Lil Among Us (2018) Big Among Us (2021) pic.twitter.com/sG2A11zvYuFebruary 24, 2021

The small patch ends with a note from Innersloth acknowledging people are "waiting for the big update news too. Sorry it's been so quiet on our end, we've been focused and working on getting things to you. In the future we'll definitely make sure to get you more regular dev updates."