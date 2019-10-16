AMD's Radeon RX 5700 graphics card is $290 for today only ($60 off)

(Image credit: XFX)

The Radeon RX 5700 is one of AMD's best graphics cards, more powerful than the Vega 64 and Nvidia's RTX 2060. It originally went on sale earlier this year for $350, but now you can grab a reference design model for just $289.99.

The version on sale is an AMD reference card, meaning there's no factory overclock, no custom cooler, and so on. Don't be worried, though—our review of the card found that it still out-performed the RTX 2060 and AMD's own Vega 64. It's a great graphics card for 1080p and 1440p gaming, though you may have to turn settings a bit on the latter (at least in super-demanding games) to maintain silky-smooth 60FPS. You can read our full review here.

As for actual specifications, you get 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a core clock of 1465 MHz, a boost of 1725 MHz, and 2304 Steam Processors. Video output options include one HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.