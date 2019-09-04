AMD's newest GPU driver claims up to an 8 percent performance bump in Gears 5

Gears 5 is set to release soon, and in anticipation of the game's launch, AMD is pushing out a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.9.1 driver release that is optimized to deliver the best performance.
According to AMD's own internal benchmarking, the 19.9.1 driver yields up to an 8 percent performance bump in DirectX 12, compared to the 19.8.2 driver. That metric is based on running a Radeon RX 5700 XT, with the resolution cranked up to 4K.
Beyond the Gears 5 optimizations, there's not a whole lot to speak about. Just a single bug fix—the 19.9.1 driver addresses an issue that was causing a system hang when launching RGB Fusion.
There are, however, a handful of known issues. They include:
- Gears 5 may experience an application hang on loading screen with APU only (Ryzen) based desktop system configurations.
- HDMI overscan and underscan options may be missing from Radeon Settings on AMD Radeon VII system configurations when the primary display is set to 60Hz.
- Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240Hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- Radeon Performance Metrics may report incorrect VRAM utilization.
- AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.
- Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.
- Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.
- Enabling Enhanced Sync may cause game, application or system crashes on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
Follow this link to download the latest AMD GPU driver.