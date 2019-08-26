AMD's 19.8.2 GPU driver promises up to 10 percent better performance in Control

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD is rolling out a new GPU driver that is optimized for tomorrow's release of Control, the third-person shooter developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games.

According to the release notes, the new 19.8.2 driver release delivers up to ten percent better performance in Control when running in DirectX 11 mode, compared to the previous 19.8.1 release. It's also optimized for Man of Medan, though AMD does not offer up any specific performance claims.

The loan other feature is support for HDCP 2.3 on Radeon RX 5700 cards. Otherwise, there are few fixes that come with the latest driver package. They include:

Rocket League may experience an application hang on performing a task switch.

League of Legends may experience slower than expected performance when performing a task switch.

System instability may be experienced on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products when performing memory overclocking while a 3D application is running.

Minor stutter may be experienced during the first few minutes of Fortnite gameplay.

