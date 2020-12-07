AMD testing tasty new mobile GPUs to compete with Nvidia's top laptop chips

First hinted at by leaker Patrick Schur on Twitter, AMD has already been internally testing mobile SKUs based on the new RDNA 2 graphics architecture for a while. Now, joining the previously leaked discrete Navi 23 and Navi 24 mobile SKUs, it looks like a powerful big bro, the Navi 22 mobile gaming SKU, might indeed be a thing.

The Navi 22 XT and Navi 22 XL (according to Computer Base and Igorslab) are rumoured to be coming in with hefty 160-bit and 192-bit wide memory interfaces respectively, as well as 10-12GB and 16GB VRAM, and even configurable TGP. This means manufacturers will be able to tweak the base frequency and TDP (Thermal Design Power) of the GPU within set values—always a good thing, and bodes well for a welcome reception from manufacturers. In the case of the variants listed, we're looking at 146W max from the XL, and 135W max from the XT.

Navi 22 (Mobile) 🧐NV22 TBD: - 146 W TGP- 190-bit wide memory interface (up to 6 memory chips)NV22 TBD:- 90 / 110 / 135 W TGP- 160-bit wide memory interface (up to 5 memory chips)Die Size: 18.31 mm × 18.27 mm ≈ 334.52 mm²Package: 40 mm × 40 mmDecember 6, 2020

Specs are a little wavy at the moment, but the Navi 22 looks to carry the crown, so far, among the lot of previously leaked 6000-series SKUs. This ones likely to launch as the Radeon RX 6700M, and/or RX 6800M, whereas the Navi 24 SKUs are pegged as Radeon RX 6500M and 6400M, and the Navi 23 will sit somewhere in the middle, as the Radeon RX 6600M.

The first generation of mobile RDNA GPUs didn't see a whole lot of success in challenging Nvidia's dominance in high-performance gaming laptops, thus the red team has not been able to keep up across the perilous mobile GPU landscape. Though, capable SKUs such as the ones hinted at here might finally be the key to bolster AMD high-end laptop game.