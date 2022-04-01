AMD reminds us that its mobile GPU is more powerful than Intel's

Audio player loading…

Intel had a pretty exciting week with the announcement of its Arc 3 laptop GPUs . During its presentation, Intel showed off several slides showing how the Arc 3 mobile graphics silicon fares against their own previous gen Iris X. What Intel didn't show during its reveal is how its new mobile graphics card compares with the competition. As you can imagine, AMD didn't take long to ruin Intel's victory lap by releasing their own benchmarking faceoff.

AMD posted a tweet with a graph showing its low-end Radeon RX 6500M confidently outperforming the Intel Arc A370M in frame rate count in five games. Intel's charts show the Arc 3 hitting over 90 fps in games like Fortnite, GTA V, Rocket League, and Valorant and around 60 fps in more contemporary games with the help of XeSS, AI-assisted supersampling tech.

AMD took a shot at Intel by comparing performance on more demanding titles like F1 2021, Hitman 3, and Final Fantasy 14, where AMD's entry-level GPU wipes the floor with Intel. AMD beat Intel by at least 20 fps in most of the games and, in the case of F1 2021, by a staggering 72 fps without the need of any AI-assisted supersampling like FSR.

The graph also points out that both the Radeon RX 6500M and Intel Arc A370M are built on TSMC N6 nodes and that the Arc has a higher transistor count of 7.2 billion against AMD's 5.4 billion yet AMD's is still coming out on top.

We don't know if both the mobile GPUs used in this graph were the same wattage, however. The 6500M is 50W base, while the Arc A370M is 25-50W. It isn't a fair comparison if the Intel GPU is running at a lower wattage. We also don't know if these were up-to-date Intel drivers nor which laptops were used for this faceoff.

Frankly, I love when companies take digs at each other on social media. It shows Intel that the competition isn't going to sit by and let a newcomer in the great GPU Wars of 2022 have a moment to shine. And I'm hoping that as Intel releases more information about its desktop GPUs, it will beat AMD to the punch and provide us with juicy comparative benchmarking data.

If you want to get your hands on an Arc 3 laptop, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro right now, while other OEMs plan to release their Arc 3 laptops models in the coming weeks and months.