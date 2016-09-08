AMD releases Crimson 16.9.1 hotfix

Eidos Montreal has done its part to bring DirectX 12 support to Deus Ex: Mankind Divided by releasing PC patch 5 earlier today, and now AMD has followed suit with a Crimson driver hotfix (16.9.1) to support the API within the game.

This is a relatively minor driver update in terms of new features. Other than bringing support for DX12 in Mankind Divided to Radeon graphics card owners, the only other new bit is a Crossfire profile for DirectX 11 in DOTA 2.

Beyond that, you'll find a handful of bug fixes. They include:

A small number of 144Hz non-FreeSync enabled displays may exhibit flickering during gaming or on desktop.

FreeSync may stay enabled while on desktop causing flickering.

Grand Theft Auto V may experience an application hang after loading story mode.

DiRT Rally rain drops may flicker when using high or ultra in game settings.

Doom may experience a hang on game exit in some limited AMD PowerXpress configurations.

Total War: Warhammer may experience negative AMD CrossFire scaling on some Radeon RX 400 series configurations.

GPU utilization may remain high when idle after running SteamVR performance benchmark.

Pixel format options may be missing from Radeon Settings for some limited system configurations on Radeon RX 480 graphics.

Radeon Software may intermittently fail to install or hang on some AMD CrossFire configurations. If this happens users can reboot and re-install without issue as a workaround.

Some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products may experience high GPU usage when resuming from sleep.

AMD is aware of several lingering issues, including one that can cause mouse corruption intermittently on the Radeon RX 480. It's also working on a fix for some games failing to launch or crashing if the AMD Gaming Evolved overlay is enabled. In the meantime, AMD recommends disabling the overlay if you're affected by the bug.

Getting back to Mankind Divided, one thing to keep in mind is that DX12 support is preliminary at this point (on Eidos Montreal's part). It's still a preview version, so even with the patch in place and updated graphics card drivers, you might still run into issues. The final DX12 release is scheduled to arrive in a couple of weeks, and along with it multi-GPU support.

You can download the Crimson 16.9.1 hotfix here.