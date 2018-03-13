AMD releases Adrenalin 18.3.2 GPU drivers optimized for Final Fantasy 15

Final Fantasy 15 released to PC last week, and if you're looking for a performance bump from your Radeon hardware, AMD promises to oblige with its latest Adrenalin 18.3.2 driver release.
According to AMD's internal benchmarking, the new GPU driver package delivers up to 4 percent better performance in Final Fantasy 15 when using a Radeon RX Vega 64 and playing at 1920x1080. If you're running a Radeon RX 580 graphics card at the same resolution, AMD says you can expect up to 7 percent faster performance.
This is the second driver release from AMD that contains optimizations for Final Fantasy 15. Unlike the previous one, however, the 18.3.2 release also contains a bug fix to eliminate "minor stutter during some particle effects" in the game.
There are still a handful of known issues that need addressed. They include:
- A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.
- Destiny 2 may experience an application hang in the mission "Heist" on some Radeon GCN1.0 products.
- Destiny 2 may experience long load times when the application has been open for extended periods of time.
- Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to enable when toggled in some games.
- FFmpeg application may experience corrupted output for H264 video streams.
- Resizing Radeon Settings may cause the window to intermittently stutter.
Follow this link to download the new driver release.