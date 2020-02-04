AMD refreshed its 'Raise the Game' bundle, but shows no love for the 5600 XT

There is a new 'Raise the Game' offer from AMD, and buyers of qualifying Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards can score one or two free games, along with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC at no cost. Oddly, however, the 5600 XT is not included in the promotion.

Details are the same as was leaked by a retailer a few days ago. At the time, I commented it was possible—likely, even—that the slides shown predated the recently launched 5600 XT, and I'd be surprised if was not part of the promo. Well, color me both surprised and wrong.

So, what is included? Have a look:

(Image credit: AMD)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (full game + expansion) and Resident Evil 3 highlight the refreshed promotion. Anyone who purchases a qualifying 5700 XT or regular 5700 can claim both games, plus three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Buyers of a 5500 XT card get Resident Evil 3, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (with an in-game item), and Warcraft 3: Reforged, along with Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Meanwhile, buyers of a 5500 desktop card or a laptop with a mobile 5500M GPU inside can claim Resident Evil 3 and Ghost Recon Breakdown, but are not eligible for the Xbox Game Pass for PC perk.

Finally, the Radeon VII, Vega series, 590, 580, 570, and 560 all qualify for three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, but do not come with any free games.

As to why the 5600 XT is not included, that's a good question, and one I've asked AMD. I'll update this article when/if I get a response.

The free games promotion runs through April 25, 2020, or until AMD runs out of coupon codes. Qualifying buyers have until May 25, 2020 to redeem their game codes.