AMD launches Radeon Super Resolution upscaling that'll work across 'nearly every game you own'

AMD's upscaling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), is beginning to pick up steam, but AMD is hoping to help it along with a new driver-side version that'll work across "thousands of games" out of the box. It's called Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and it's actually powered by FSR.

"We've taken our FSR technology and we've integrated it into the next version of the Adrenalin software suite," Frank Azor of AMD says during the company's CES 2022 live stream. "This new feature it's called Radeon Super Resolution, and it allows you get the performance benefits of FSR across nearly every game you own."

You simply turn it on in your Radeon driver settings and lower the resolution in your game settings, and apparently RSR will take care of the rest. We're not yet sure how this will look in-game, as presumably the lack of per-game optimisation may have an adverse effect on the quality of the upscaling, but we're keen to give it a go.

It sounds quite a bit like Nvidia's recently reshaped Nvidia Image Scaling, which similarly is activated driver side and offers an alternative to its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for non-supported games or with non-supported hardware. That doesn't quite live up to DLSS, though, so we presume the same will be in said for RSR versus FSR, or DLSS for that matter.

"RSR is just one of the awesome new features we have planned for you in this next release," Azor continues.

AMD Link 5.0, AMD Privacy View, and Radeon Super Resolution will be incorporated into the new Adrenalin driver version sometime in the coming months, so keep an eye out for that driver drop. You should always be updating your graphics drivers anyway, so don't let me catch you slippin'.

It looks like 2022 is already shaping up to be a great year for upscaling tech, which is was no doubt always going to be with AMD, Nvidia, and Intel all fighting for dominance in the technological space. Here's hoping we can keep squeezing out more performance from our current GPUs until we can actually get hold of replacements.