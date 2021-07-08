Popular

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT rumored to launch in August for $399

It looks like AMD won't be selling these GPUs directly on its website.

We may be seeing another GPU launch before summer's end, with AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT rumored to be hitting store shelves in August at $399.  A report from the folks at videocardz cites hardware Youtubers Coreteks and Moore's Law is Dead claiming that the popular AMD leaker "Kepler", who has a decent track record on such things, says the card will launch at $399. 

A few days ago, the Radeon RX 6600 and 6600 XT graphics cards popped up briefly on the PowerColor website, suggesting that both of the Navi 23-based GPU cards may launch together relatively soon, adding weight to the August release window. 

It seems like AMD isn't planning to sell these cards on their own websites though, so that pricing might be a bit all over the place depending on the retailer and system makers. The $399 price point is higher than our previous guesstimate of $379, which would follow the downward price trend from the RX 6800 ($579) to the RX 6700 XT ($479).

While there is still no info, neither officially nor unofficially, for the RRP of the non-XT RX 6600, perhaps the higher XT price gives AMD room to pitch that GPU a bit more competitively. We're hoping for $299, although realistically $349 is probably more likely. I'm sure it's only a matter of time before another retailer accidentally reveals new info.

AMD Navi 23 GPUs
Radeon RX 6600 XTRadeon RX 6600
GPUNavi 23 XTNavi 23 XL
Stream processors20481792
CUs3228
Ray Accelerators3228
Memory8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Interface128-bit128-bit
Infinity Cache32 MB32 MB
Total Board Power130 W130 W

We will, of course, keep you posted on any new developments, along with checking out availability whenever these new cards get released. 

