Amazon publishes a release date for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Amazon frequently lists unofficial release dates that are eventually proven false. But those release dates are typically the last day of a given calendar year to show up as a placeholder. No publisher would actually release its biggest game of the year on Dec 31, 2014. But when the retailer giant lists an upcoming game in a tender spot at the beginning of the fall rush, then it's time to get a little inquisitive. As is the case with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Amazon has listed the release date for the upcoming open-world RPG from CD Projekt RED as Sept 30, 2014. That's at the early end of they usual end-of-year glut of high-profile, tentpole games. Presumably like The Witcher 2, this will be published (in North America, at least) by Warner Bros. CD Projekt RED has yet to officially announce a release date since they unveiled it early this year .

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings was released on May 17, 2011 to high praise . If Sept 30 turns out to be the actual release date, it would be the first CD Projekt RED game to release in the fall after two summer releases. So far, the developer has only stated that the game would be out in 2014. Expect a statement from either the team or Amazon soon.