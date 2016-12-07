Amazon is offering a $100 gift card if you buy an Oculus Rift today

If you've been teetering on the brink of buying an Oculus Rift headset but need a little extra nudge to push you over, today's deal on Amazon is definitely worth a look. For today only, you can snag the Rift for $599 and get a $100 Amazon card thrown in at no extra charge. That's actually a little better than the deal it had on for Black Friday, which came in at the same price but included a $100 Oculus Store credit.

Not that an Oculus Store credit isn't handy for a new Oculus Rift owner, but the Amazon gift card can be spent on anything. Knock off half the price of the Oculus Touch controllers, for instance, or buy ten pairs of these fake-jeans fleece-lined leggings. Or buy 100 bucks worth of Rift-compatible games. Whatever you like!