All-women speedrunning event Flame Fatales raises $135K for charity

Flame Fatales is a summertime speedrun marathon held by the all-women speedrunning community Frame Fatales (opens in new tab), which along with the winter variant Frost Fatales raises money for charity—in this case (and in previous events) the Malala Fund (opens in new tab), which advocates for free, safe, quality education for women around the world. The previous event raised more than $132,000 for the fund, and this one managed to surpass it—just barely—with a grand total of $135,512.

So, what's fun to watch? Dozens of speedruns took place over the week and everyone will have their own favorites, but here are a few I think look fun and interesting:

Mirror's Edge – because it's Mirror's Edge.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – I just think it looks neat.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – It takes me longer than 20 minutes to figure out what class I want to be.

Elden Ring – Being level 1 in Farum Azula doesn't seem like a great idea to me, but I'm happy to watch someone else do it.

Wizards and Warriors – There's no school like old school.

With its summer speedrunner wrapped up, Frame Fatales confirmed that it will return again for the winter: The next Frost Fatales speedrunning extravaganza is set to run from February 26 to March 4, 2023.