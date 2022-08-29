All-women speedrunning event Flame Fatales raises $135K for charity

By published

It's another big success for the Frame Fatales.

Flame Fatales 2022
(Image credit: Frame Fatales)
Audio player loading…

Flame Fatales is a summertime speedrun marathon held by the all-women speedrunning community Frame Fatales (opens in new tab), which along with the winter variant Frost Fatales raises money for charity—in this case (and in previous events) the Malala Fund (opens in new tab), which advocates for free, safe, quality education for women around the world. The previous event raised more than $132,000 for the fund, and this one managed to surpass it—just barely—with a grand total of $135,512.

So, what's fun to watch? Dozens of speedruns took place over the week and everyone will have their own favorites, but here are a few I think look fun and interesting:

Mirror's Edge – because it's Mirror's Edge.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – I just think it looks neat.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – It takes me longer than 20 minutes to figure out what class I want to be.

Elden Ring – Being level 1 in Farum Azula doesn't seem like a great idea to me, but I'm happy to watch someone else do it.

Wizards and Warriors – There's no school like old school.

With its summer speedrunner wrapped up, Frame Fatales confirmed that it will return again for the winter: The next Frost Fatales speedrunning extravaganza is set to run from February 26 to March 4, 2023.

See more
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments