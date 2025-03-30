The 37-year-old studio behind Myst and Riven laid off 'roughly half' of its staff: 'Our sincere hope is to continue to be around'

News
By published

Cyan Worlds is one of oldest indie studios around, but in a statement said the layoffs were "not a surprise."

Riven 2024 remake
(Image credit: Cyan Worlds)

Less than a year after releasing its acclaimed Riven remake, Cyan Worlds announced last week that twelve of its employees were laid off in a statement on Bluesky.

That represents around half of the studio according to the statement, which adds: "We are having to weigh the future health of our studio against the month-to-month realities of game development in 2025." It says that leadership was "ultra-transparent" with employees about the state of the games industry and the "choppy waters" that led to these layoffs, and Cyan Worlds stated that "the news of a layoff was not a surprise to the team."

The statement was followed up by a post which lists the portion of affected staff who consented to having their info posted, with Cyan Worlds calling on "any fellow developers looking for world-class talent to reach out."


Lead visual designer at Cyan Worlds Claire Hummel responded to the news in a post on X, saying "God this industry sucks right now. I'm not affected by this layoff, but a lot of absolutely amazing people were—I've worked with this team for a year and a half now, and I'd write any one of them a glowing recommendation at the drop of a hat."

Layoffs have plagued the games industry on an especially gut-wrenching scale in the last several years, and it sounds like Cyan Worlds has been hit particularly hard. The recent statement mentions its immediate priority is to "restabilize the studio," and even though it's one of the longest standing indies in the business, right now its "sincere hope is to continue to be around."

It's hard to know how recent games Firmament and the Riven remake sold, though the former was crowdfunded on Kickstarter and the latter received rave reviews, impressing us at PC Gamer to the tune of a 90% review from contributor Kerry Brunskill. The remake of its most well-known game, Myst, just received a free new world only a week ago, getting the sort of long-term support unheard of in the space of '90s adventure games.

While this is part of a long pattern of layoffs all over the industry, it's galling to see a historic indie like Cyan Worlds hit so hard. It's not known what the studio's next project is, but hopefully it'll be able to see it through.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming industry

It still makes me uneasy that my hundreds of Steam games can't be passed on when I die, at least not without violating the EULA
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk says he's sold X to Elon Musk's xAI

Get up to 85% off some of the PCs weirdest adventure games, all to benefit 'humanitarian relief in Ukraine'
See more latest
Most Popular
Get up to 85% off some of the PCs weirdest adventure games, all to benefit 'humanitarian relief in Ukraine'
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.
Blades of Fire just showed off its first five minutes of gameplay, and I think it might be channelling God of War too heavily
An image of a woman with horns covered in jewels, holding a purple flower with glowing runes to her face.
Vampire survival RPG V Rising gets a big update next month, bringing a new biome, multiplayer duels and the 'biggest combat overhaul yet'
The modder who added seamless coop to Elden Ring and Dark Souls 3 is now doing the same with Dark Souls: Remastered
Inzoi
There's an Inzoi bug that makes some of your family disappear if you remarry too many times
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 30
Dechala the Denied One, a multi-armed servant of Chaos with six swords
The next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 will include a Slaanesh faction led by a six-armed snake lady
Art of Link in Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo shadow-dropped a 2027 release date for a live-action Zelda movie in its weird new app, and it'll reportedly be part of a trilogy
Inzoi
If you've noticed the world of Inzoi is eerily heterosexual, don't fret—the distinct lack of gay Zois is a known issue
A wizard with an outfit split into orange and purple halves gestures at the camera against a black background.
Play 'co-op with yourself' in this single-player puzzle game where you control two wizards, one with each hand