Aliens: Dark Descent is a top-down cooperative bug blaster, coming 2023

Alien Swarm whomst?

You're all spoilt for choice when it comes to blasting Giger's bugs with your pals. Not a year since the release of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the franchise returns with a top-down take on team xenomorph hunts with the newly announced Aliens: Dark Descent.

And no, I don't imagine that subtitle isn't an Amnesia reference (opens in new tab)

While most of the trailer reintroduces us to the well-worn phallic monsters, the team co-op bent had us thinking this may be an expansion or sequel to last year's Fireteam Elite (opens in new tab). But a few brief gameplay snippets revealed this to be a top-down twin stick take on Aliens, secretly making this a spiritual successor to Valve's criminally underplayed Alien Swarm (opens in new tab).

Dark Descent is being developed by Tindalos Interactive, the Paris-based studio behind the quite good Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (opens in new tab). That's a hell of a genre jump for the studio, but hey—that experience in creating hellish interstellar derelicts should count for something.

Aliens: Dark Descent is coming to unannounced PC storefronts in 2023.

Natalie Clayton

