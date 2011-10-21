Aion - Arena of Chaos Guide

With wings unfurled, here comes another Aion game guide, brought to you in collaboration with the fine folks over at NCsoft. This time, we're off to the Arena of Chaos, where players will battle other Daeva in 5v5 arena battles, continuing the enjoyable Crucible Arenas.

One of the key features of the 2.7 update is the Arena of Chaos- a 10 Daeva free-for-all arena. Similar in structure to the Arena of Discipline, the Arena of Chaos brings different stages and strategy to the Crucible Colisuem.

While inside the Arena of Chaos, your enemies will be anonymous. You will not be able to chat, nor will you see the names of your competitors until the match ends and the final scores are displayed.

Just like the Arena of Discipline, you will need an Arena Ticket to enter. Be aware that these tickets are one time use items and are shared between each Crucible Coliseum arena. The training version does not consume an Arena Ticket, but will also give no reward.

Hours of Operation

Much like the other PvP instances within Aion, the Arena of Chaos operates during certain times of each day. The times that it is available reside around peak hours and are much less restricted during the weekend, so even if you are unable to attend each day, you should be able to find a time that is convenient for you, while still having other players to compete against.

Competitive Arena Hours

Weekdays

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

6:00 pm next day 2:00 a.m.

Weekend

10:00 am next day 2:00 a.m.

Getting There

Construction is finished within the Kaisinel Academy and Marchutan Priory and both have been expanded to house the Crucible Coliseum. Venturing down the new hallway, you will find the Crucible Coliseum vendors as well as the entrances themselves. By entering each Arena via its door, you will be queued for the competitive version of the instance. You will need an Arena ticket to enter via the door. If you prefer to practice, or just want to get in and have some fun, speak with the NPC closest to the Arena you wish to enter and you can queue up for the training version.

Arena Tickets

Arena Tickets are your... ticket to getting into the competitive version of the Coliseum arenas. Read on for more information on how these valuable tickets work!

1. You must have an Arena Ticket in order to enter the competitive version of the Arenas.

2. You may receive one Arena Ticket per day via a daily quest (resets daily at 9AM).

3. Each Arena Ticket remains in your inventory for 7 days. If unused within that time, it will disappear.

4. The 7 day expiration time allows you to plan your time better. Use them daily or all at once!

5. The Arenas will automatically consume the Arena Ticket with the least amount of time left.

6. With the very low cooldown times (15 minutes), only your Arena Tickets will determine your entry!

Where do I get Arena Tickets?

Obtaining your daily Arena Ticket couldn't be easier! Simply speak with your faction's NPC to accept and complete the daily quest and you will be awarded your ticket! As with other daily quests, this one resets daily at 9AM server time.

The first time you enter the Coliseum, you will learn how each arena works and earn a bonus Arena Ticket. Each player may then take a daily quest that awards them one Arena Ticket. There are currently no other ways to earn Arena Tickets via normal game methods.

Even without an Arena Ticket, you can still enjoy the Crucible Coliseum! Participate in the free training mode of each Arena for fun and practice!

Things to note

• PvP When you Want with no Risk!

The Arena of Chaos is always open in one way or another. While inside, you are free to PvP without penalty. You will lose no AP and will not suffer from Soul Sickness when you die!

• 6 Different Maps

During a bout in the Arena of Chaos, you will play on 3 of the 6 possible maps. Each one is very different, not only aesthetically, but mechanically as well. Some have easy mobs and gatherable objects with very high point values, some are flight enabled, some have near instant death environmental dangers- a large portion of an individual's victory will depend on how well they know and utilize each map.

• Power isn't Everything!

The Arena of Chaos is more about adaptability and strategy than sheer power. Knowing who to target, when to go after high value mobs, and how to use the various environmental dangers are all key to victory. It is very possible to attain a top ranking position without killing a single player!

• Threasure Chests and Gatherables

Treasure chests will spawn up in certain locations of the different maps. They house very powerful consumables that can be used for attack, defense, buffing or healing. Make sure to put them to good use, they will disappear from your inventory at the end of the match!

• Turning the Game Around in Round 3

If the match hasn't been in your favor the first two rounds, all is not lost! In the 3rd round, a marker is placed above the 1st and 2nd place players heads to identify them. If someone kills the 1st place player, he/she will acquire 3x the points. If someone kills the 2nd place player, he/she will acquire 2x the points. Also, the 10th place player will receive a buff that increases PvP Attack and Defense by 10%.

• Acquiring and Losing Points

1. If you kill an opponent, you will acquire 1000 points. If a target is killed by more than one player, the points will be distributed by level of contribution.

2. If you are killed, you will lose 125 points.

3. Once 1st place acquires 50,000 points, regardless of how much time is left in the match, the game will be over.

4. There are multiple mobs, intractable objects and gatherable objects that can all earn your points! Pull levers, fire cannons, fly through flight rings, kill mobs, gather objects... oh and don't forget to PvP.

Rewards

During the competitive version of the Arena of Chaos, you will earn Abyss Points, Crucible Insignias, and Courage Insignias based on how well you score during the match. While AP and Crucible Insignias can be earned elsewhere, the Arena of Chaos and the Arena of Discipline are currently the only place you can earn Courage Insignias. These valuable little commendations are key to purchasing the awesome new PvP gear available in version 2.7!