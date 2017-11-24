Popular

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with GTX 1060 on sale for $900

By

Our favorite budget gaming laptop drops to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Black Friday is upon us, and the deals are here. Right off the bat, we have an excellent one: the Acer Predator Helios 300 is on sale for $900 at Amazon. This is an excellent budget gaming laptop—it actually won that very honor in our guide to the best gaming laptops—featuring an Intel Core i7-7700HQ, GTX 1060 6GB, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. 

The Predator Helios 300 is a 15.6-inch VR-ready laptop with a 1080p matte screen. Even at MSRP, the Helios won out on value, as most gaming laptops with this feature spec cost upwards of $1,250. At $900 here, it's an absolute steal. Grab one here

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. 

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
See comments