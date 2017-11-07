Acer is readying a sleek-looking ultrabook for mainstream gaming

We don't know if Nvidia is phased by Intel and AMD working together on a new multi-chip module for thin and light gaming laptops, but we do know it won't roll over and play dead. Case in point, Acer has a new ultrabook in the works that combines an 8th generation Core processor with Nvidia's GeForce MX150 GPU.

The new Acer Aspire A615-51G features an all-metal body and measures just 19.95mm (0.78 inches) thick. There will be two SKUs available, one with a Core i5-8250U processor and a 256GB SSD, and a faster model with a Core i7-8550U CPU and 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

Both models sport discrete GeForce MX150 graphics with 2GB of GDDR5 memory for gaming. That GPU is a successor to the GeForce 940MX and has the same number of CUDA cores (384) and 64-bit memory interface, but twice as many ROPs (16 versus 8). Nvidia says the MX150 is around 33 percent faster than the 940MX.

It's not he fastest GPU in the world, but for gaming on the laptop's 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, there should be enough oomph for most games.

Acer is planning to release this new laptop in January for around $825 for the Core i5-8250U model, and around $1,000 for the Core i7-8550U model.