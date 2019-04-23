Acer Aspire 7 laptop with a GTX 1060 is just $930 right now

Even though laptops with newer GTX 1660 and 1650 graphics cards are on the horizon, gaming laptops with the GTX 1060 haven't really come down in price. It has been a while since a GTX 1060 laptop has dropped below $1,000, but now you can get the Acer Aspire 7 for $929.99 from Newegg — a $50 reduction from the previous price of $979.99.

This laptop has a large 17-inch 1080p IPS screen, a six-core Intel Core i7-87050H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card. There are plenty of connectivity options as well, including HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.0 (one Type-C, one Type-A), two USB 2.0, Ethernet, and an SD card slot.

You can buy the laptop from the link below. Newegg says the sale will end in seven days, but the same sale could start again after that deadline.

