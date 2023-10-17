How to get an environmental kill in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Environmental damage is one of the ways you can take out enemies in Assassin's Creed Mirage . Rather than getting up close for a sneaky stealth kill and risk being caught, why not let your surroundings do the job for you? Of course, you'll probably need to give it a helping hand to get the results you want, but why bother?

It's doubtful that you're going to think much about using the environment to take down your enemies in ninth-century Baghdad, unless it's a basket to hide in or a pile of hay that lets you escape the notice of guards that are pursuing you. That said, if you've started picking up contracts, you might see requirements stating that you need to kill someone with environmental damage. Here's what you need to know.

How to inflict environmental damage in AC Mirage

For a kill to count as environmental, you need to carry it out without your weapon actually doing the job for you—that doesn't mean you can't use your weapon to make other environmental things do it, though.

There are a number of ways you can pull this off, though the easiest by far is the oil jar. You'll find plenty of these scattered around the streets and they glow red when you deploy your eagle vision. You can pick them up and throw them too—but be warned: this method won't count. If you want to use an oil jar for an environmental kill, you'll need to deploy a carefully aimed throwing knife at the jar to take out the enemy who, ideally, will be standing right next to it. The crosshair changes if you're hovering over something breakable, so you'll know if you're aiming at the right spot. If you can't get them close enough, it's possible to use these explosive jars to dislodge other objects, which will hopefully take care of business.

Of course, you don't need to use oil jars at all. You can drop things onto their heads, like precariously balanced goods, or you can pull scaffolding onto them too—you'll get a key prompt when you're close enough to temporary structures you can pull down, and eagle vision shows you ropes or other fastenings that can be broken. Oil jars just happen to be the simplest option as there are usually plenty to choose from, but there's nothing stopping you from getting creative with your targets.