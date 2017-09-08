Absolver's server connection and matchmaking patch is live

Absolver is all I've played over the last couple weeks. I love it. But for most of that time, I've struggled to connect to its servers, and even when I do (it's been better recently) I often get into laggy 1v1 matches. Developer Sloclap has been aware of these issues since launch, and the update is finally here.

The small download comes without the promised "goodies," which will go out next week as update 1.06 with more changes and some new items. This patch just contains the vital stuff: server and matchmaking fixes, and cross-region play. Here are the notes:

Various improvements to server connection and matchmaking

Added double save to avoid complete progression loss if a save get corrupted

Bug fixes when joining a school

Fixed bug where Achievements wouldn’t be unlocked on Steam and PS4.

Beat an AI to unlock your due achievements, there could be a small delay before the achievement pops :)

Cross-region invitations added

Fixed Boss progression not being updated (For now, this fix only works for bosses, we’re still working on fixing the Marked Ones progression issue. We apologize about this issue and are still investigating.)

Improved overall stability

I logged in to the server just now with no delay and played two lag-free matches. Of course, it'll take more than two matches to determine if the update has improved the experience overall, but so far so good. The peak player counts have dropped from 18,000 at launch to around 2,500. We'll see this weekend if this update gives Absolver a push, and if the servers can handle the push this time.

Update: I just played a few more rounds, and lost my connection to the server part way through one just now. So clearly the waters are still a little choppy, though the matches I played went smoothly, and my connection came back a few minutes later.