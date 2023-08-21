'Absolute Evil' simulator Dungeons 4 is coming in November, here's our first look at gameplay

Dungeons 4, the latest addition to the popular be-the-bad-guy dungeon builder series, will launch on November 9, and we've got an exclusive first look at gameplay thanks to the launch trailer that went live today.

Appropriately, Dungeons 4 enables players to create dungeons up to four times larger than those of previous games, and will feature more creatures to carry out dastardly plans including the Horde, the Undead, and of course Demons. Snots, the tireless, underappreciated workers of the dungeon, will also "play a much more prominent role" in this game than they have in the past, and for those times when the Absolute Evil (that's you) needs to get involved directly, the customizable Evil Hand will enable governance and "slapping" as the situation requires.

But the world below the surface is more crowded in Dungeons 4, too. The dwarves are on the scene, and they're not working with the bad guys: They're building underground strongholds of their own, and competing with the forces of evil (again, that's you) for space and resources. I imagine that will likely lead to some ugliness before long.

The goal of the game, simply put, is to spread your malignant villainy across the verdant overworld, turning its many different biomes into grim greys and browns across a campaign that can be played solo or in two-player co-op mode, which sees two Absolute Evils sharing control of a single dungeon. Fans of the series will also be happy to know that the narrator of Dungeons 3 is returning for the new game: He doesn't turn up in the Dungeons 4 launch trailer, but you can get an earful of his smooth, soothing tones courtesy of this collection of Dungeons 3 cutscenes on YouTube.

We'll get a closer look at what Dungeons 4 has cooking next week, as it will be playable at Gamescom, which begins on August 23. For now, Dungeons 4 is up for wishlisting on Steam and the Epic Games Store.