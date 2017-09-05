A video game attorney answers our important video game law questions

Do you have a burning legal question about a video game? There's probably no one better equipped to answer it than Ryan Morrison, also known as the "Video Game Attorney." At PAX West 2017, Steven rapid fired a number of important legal questions at Morrison that every gamer should know the answers to, such as "How many video games have been sentenced to death?" and "Should I make a fan game based on Sonic?" as well as asking if someday Morrison would like to become a video game judge. (He wouldn't.)

Check out the entire lightning round in the video above, and you can find Morrison's law firm right here. For more on PAX West 2017, see the rest of our coverage here.