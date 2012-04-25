A Valley Without Wind out now, demo available

Version 1.0 of procedurally generated 2D explorathon, A Valley Without Wind, is out now on Steam and directly from the developers, Arcen . It casts you as a wandering adventurer on a mission to take down the powerful Overlord of the realm. You can wander into his chambers at any time, but he'll reduce you to a gooey smear in moments if you confront him right away. Exploring the world, saving citizens, building villages and defeating monsters will grant you the equipment, spells and enchantments needed to take him down.

Every time you begin a game, A Valley Without Wind's world generation tech whips up an entire continent from scratch. If you manage to defeat the Overlord, you'll get to liberate a bigger, more complex continent. As you explore and become more powerful, the world will adapt and start throwing more powerful monsters your way.

There's a wide variety of spells and enchantments to unlock, and the team promise "crazy amounts of character customization." You can explore Environ co-operatively with friends as well. Arcen are updating the game regularly with new zones, monsters and abilities. It's set to keep growing after launch.

If you're tempted to give it a go, you can download the demo from the Valley Without Wind site and give it a try. It's available at a 10% discount during launch week for £8.54 / $13.49.