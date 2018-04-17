A raging tornado was not enough to stop this guy from playing Fortnite

A tornado tore through North Carolina yesterday, leading to a state of emergency, widespread power outages, and plenty of property damage to the town Greensboro. But it also caused a dedicated Fortnite player to forfeit their game early.
"I was sitting at home and I was playing Fortnite, and all of the sudden I hear a bunch of noise," Fortnite player Anton Williams told WXII 12 News. "I looked out the window and I started seeing the roof come off the houses in front of me, but I sat back down because I only had a couple more people left in my game, you know, I was going to try to finish my game."
Williams wasn't going to let a victory royale get in the way of safety, though. "But then it started to get worse, I started to see power lines coming down, so I told my sister and nephew to come into the bathroom."
Asked what was going through his mind as he waited out the storm in his bathroom, Williams said: "honestly, I was just thinking about the game, but I was [also] hoping everybody was OK around me."
You can check out the video above. And remember kids, if catastrophe is a-brewing outside, you don't even need to shut your PC down properly: just run to safety.