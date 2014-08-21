A newbie plays Dwarf Fortress: Ep. 2

In episode two of our Dwarf Fortress Let's Play , Wes and Will talk through the early steps of building a fortress: setting animals out for grazing, chopping down trees, and digging underground. A fortress is born!

In early July 2014, Dwarf Fortress received its first major update in two years. We wrote about why now is the time to get into the game with our guide Into the deep . Now we're learning how to play.

