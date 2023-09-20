A new survey finds the public are growing increasingly wary of AI

By Chris Szewczyk
published

Calls for a regulatory framework are ramping up.

AI is a thing. Didn't you know? It's been around for years, but with the rise of the likes of ChatGPT and coverage by mainstream media, it's now a part of the public consciousness — and people are wary of it.

A poll published by Mitre-Harris (via Axios) showed that US adults lack trust in AI technology. The survey of 2,063 adults showed just 39% of them believed today's AI technologies to be safe and secure. That's down 9% from a similar poll in November 2022.

Additionally, 54% said they were more concerned about the risks of AI than they were excited about its potential benefits. The respondents overwhelmingly worry about the use of AI in cyberattacks (80%), identity theft (78%) and its use to generate deceptive political advertisements (74%). 52% were worried that AI would replace their jobs.

It's clear the US public wants to see a nationwide effort to ensure AI technology is safe and secure, according to 85% of those surveyed. That group is strongly bipartisan, with Republicans (82%), Democrats (87%), and Independents (85%) all wanting leaders to step up.

When it comes to age groups, younger people are more supportive of AI, while Generation X and boomers are less so. The same goes the willingness to use autonomous vehicles, with 51% of Gen Z and millennials comfortable with them, compared to only 32% of Gen X and 20% of boomers.

It's only natural for people to be wary of things they don't understand, and AI is one of those things that really is difficult to understand! It's clear that concerns are growing, and the industry and government need to take steps to protect against AI being for cyberattacks and the spread of disinformation. Education needs to be a part of it too.

